Director of Education Dept Gajanan Bhat, visited Government School, Dhaushire, Usgao to pacify parents and around 200 students who have been boycotting classes from Thursday to protest against the pathetic conditions provided to them.

The Director appealed to the students to start attending classes in the renovated premises from Monday. Director also allowed students to remain home on Friday and Saturday. Since April 2016, classes from 5 to 10 of the government school are being conducted at the underconstruction residential building.