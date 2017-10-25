Education Department has revised its scheme of giving grant of Rs 400 per month per student to aided primary schools in Marathi and Konkani and incorporated additional items to incur expenditure from this grants. The items of revised list admissible for grants include construction and renovation of building, procurement of furniture, computers, teaching aids, water purifiers etc among others.

The scheme of allotting special grants of Rs 400 per student to Konkani and Marathi schools was implemented in July 2016 with the objective of encouraging primary schools to impart primary education in the child’s mother tongue and to improve the quality of education in primary schools.