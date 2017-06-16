Home News Elderly bus conductor dies after he falls off bus at Sanguem News Elderly bus conductor dies after he falls off bus at Sanguem By Team Digital Goa - June 16, 2017, 12 :30 pm 65-years-old bus owner cum conductor Narayan Raikar died after he fell from the bus at Sanguem. Raikar was travelling on his own bus when accidentally door of the bus fell apart and Raikar fell on the ground from the moving bus. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Government to do away with Mahiti Ghars Team Digital Goa - June 16, 2017, 12 :11 pm 15 firms bag 45,000 laptop supply contract to students Team Digital Goa - June 15, 2017, 3 :05 pm Forest Dept to take Strict Action Against Frog Poachers Team Digital Goa - June 15, 2017, 2 :49 pm 11 tourists, 3 accused injured; 3 suffered fracture in the scuffle at Merces Team Digital Goa - June 14, 2017, 4 :09 pm