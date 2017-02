Assembly election polling for 40 seats in the state of Goa has started.

“Urging people of Punjab & Goa to turnout in record numbers & vote in the Assembly elections.

I particularly urge my young friends to vote,” twitted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defence Minister Parrikar cast his vote at a polling station in Panaji and was among the first few voters in line at the booth. Poll analysts expect a voter turnout of around 84%.