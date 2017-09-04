Goa Electricity Department today launched Android Mobile App today for facilitating online electricity bill payment and other consumer oriented services under the Go Digital initiatives of Electricity Department. “70 thousand smart meters will be installed,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during the launch of the App.

The other key features of this App are access to bill details, payment consumption history from mobile device. Tracking of complaints notification registered at call center. On registration of mobile the consumer will receive notification through SMS for the planned shutdown and services.