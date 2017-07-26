The Ministry of Women and Child Development, on Monday, launched the “SHe-box” – an online complaint box – that will be hosted at the Ministry’s website (www.wcd.nic.in), for Government employees who face sexual harassment or abuse at work.“This portal is an initiative to provide a platform to women working or visiting any office of Central Government (Central Ministries, Departments, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous Bodies and Institutions etc.) to file complaints related to Sexual Harassment.

She-Box can be accessed at http://www.wcd-sh.nic.in/