The Vasco police arrested one Electronics Engineer Vaibhav Naik, aged 29 years and a resident of Alto Dabolim working at Porvorim on Tuesday at 11pm near the Joggers Park, Chicalim for being in illegal possession of 270 grams of ganja worth Rs 27,000.

Vasco PI Nolasco Raposo said that, he was arrested for contravening the provisions of NDPS Act. Naik was released on conditional bail with directions to report at Vasco Police Station for five days for further investigation.