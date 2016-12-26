AAP Goa convener and party’s CM face Elvis Gomes today appeared before the Anti Corruption Bureau at Altinho, Panaji.

He was summoned by ACB in the discrepancies in the housing Board land related cases. A large number of AAP supporters gathered outside Directorate of Vigilance, Anti-corruption Bureau office to express their solidarity with Elvis.

The AAP supporters were seen holding banners demanding summoning of Chief Minister Parsekars brother in law by ACB.

Gomes, who was then managing director of Goa Housing Board, and Nilkant Halarnkar, its chairman at that time, allegedly acquired about 30,000 sq m of land near Margao town, changed its zoning (reservation) to residential which would have increased its market value, and later gave it back to the owner in 2011, as per the ACBs FIR.

The board had acquired the land for building residential units and allegedly got its zoning changed from orchard to settlement.

However, Gomes has refuted the allegations against him and said that the timing of summoning him for the inquiry is suspicious