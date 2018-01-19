Hundreds of residents of Chicalim village of Vasco were today evacuated from their homes after a tanker carrying ammonia overturned on the airport road at Chicalim around 2.45am in the morning.

The disaster response mechanism was pressed into action and people were asked to vacate their houses as the gas had spread around the entire area of Chicalim and people started complaining of uneasiness. Some people have also been shifted to nearby hospitals as they complained of suffocation. “The tanker carrying ammonia overturned at around 2.45 a.m. and the gas started leaking from it.

Police, Fire, and Emergency Services were directed to raise an alarm and evacuate the entire area,” Deputy Collector Mahadev Arondekar said. The highway crossing through Chicalim village was also blocked and the traffic diverted through other roads.