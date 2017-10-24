ENGINEERING JOB FAIR
At Kala Academy, Panaji
on Oct 28 from 10am to 5.30pm
MAP YOUR CAREER PATH
Organised by Office of the Commissioner, Labour and Employments, Model Career Centre (MCC), Regional Employment Exchange
In Association with
The Institution of Engineers (India) & Goa Chamber of commerce &Industry (GCCI)
All Engineering Candidates are welcome!
The job Fair is exclusives for engineering candidate; explore career opportunities with different employers
To know more contact:
Rajat R Harvaleker 7020234339
Avinash J. Tawadkar 9011819158
To Participate Register at – www.ncs.gov.in