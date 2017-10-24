ENGINEERING JOB FAIR

At Kala Academy, Panaji

on Oct 28 from 10am to 5.30pm

MAP YOUR CAREER PATH

Organised by Office of the Commissioner, Labour and Employments, Model Career Centre (MCC), Regional Employment Exchange

In Association with

The Institution of Engineers (India) & Goa Chamber of commerce &Industry (GCCI)

All Engineering Candidates are welcome!

The job Fair is exclusives for engineering candidate; explore career opportunities with different employers

To know more contact:

Rajat R Harvaleker 7020234339

Avinash J. Tawadkar 9011819158

To Participate Register at – www.ncs.gov.in