Entry fee which was discontinued after introduction of GST has fetched the state revenue of Rs 113.54 Crore in the last four years. PWD minister Sudin Dhavlikar informed the house about this in a written reply to a starred question raised by Congress MLA Aleixo Lourenco in this regards.

The minister also informed the house that regular posts were not created in the government for the purpose but the staff including 31 fee inspectors, 68 fee guards were taken from PWD Labour Supply Society and will be absorbed in other PWD Divisions as per requirements .The temporary staff will also be will also be posted in the Work Divisions the minister said.

Entry fee for vehicles coming from other states to Goa which was introduced in April 2013 was discontinued from the mid night of 30th June, 2017 as per Government decision on implementation of GST.