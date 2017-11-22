Goa Foundation today expressed concern over large number of environmental violations taking place in Goa.

“Probe in the mining offences is not completed, without action environment clearances are given .11 leases are still in forest areas,” informed Claude Alvares.

“Environment damage done to Goa by mining cannot be repaired. People and farmers are coming back to us for help,” he added.

Expressing anger over unwillingness of mining companies to behave and improve Alvares said, “Cap on mining should be brought down to 5 MT from 20 MT.”