General body of ESG met today in the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Parrikar. ESG has decided to put Convention Centre project and ESG premises work on fast track with the objective of organising 50th IFFI in this Convention Centre in 2019. ESG premises will be set up near convention centre at Dona Paula. It was also decided to raise fee for film shooting in Goa from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and complete this year’s IFFI preparation 1 month early. It was decided to keep one slot in INOX reserved for Goan cinemas. Konkani cinema day will be celebrated by ESG.