The Entertainment Society of Goa(ESG) in association with The Directorate of Film Festivals will be organising the 2017 National Award Winning Film Festival from 18th May to 14th June 2017 at Maquinez Palace. This for the first time a bouquet of the latest National Award winning films is being screened in Goa. A total of 38 movies in 13 different languages will be screened. Konkani film ‘K Sera Sera-Ghodpachem Ghoddtelem,’ which has received several accolades in India and abroad will also be a part of the festival.

ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY OF GOA

&

DIRECTORATE OF FILMS FESTIVALS

Presents

64th National Award Winning Film Festival 2017

Opening

Ceremony at 6pm on 18th May 2017

*

*

*

*