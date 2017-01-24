Government College of Arts & Science, Quepem bagged the first prize of Rs. 15,000 while Yuva Khelgade, Mapusa and Shree Shantadurga Cultural & Sports Club, Warkhand, Pernem secured the second (Rs.10,000/-) and third (Rs.7,500/-) prize respectively at the Street Play Competition on “Ethical Voting” organized on January 20, 2017 by Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Altinho, Panaji, and Kala Academy, Goa at the Kala Academy Complex in Panaji.

The consolation prizes of Rs. 5,000/- each were awarded to DCT’s Dhempe College of Arts & Science, Miramar, Panaji and Goa College of Music, Altinho, Panaji.

The competition was judged by Smt. Ujwala Tarcar, Shri. Saish Deshpande and Shri. Nilesh Mahale.

The prize distribution function will be held on January 25, 2017 at 10.30 am in the Dinanath Mangeshkar, Kala Mandir, Kala Academy Complex, Panaji. The function is arranged coinciding with the function of “National Voters Day” wherein the prizes will be awarded to the winners at the hands of the Chief Guest.

On this occasion, the first two prize winning groups namely Govt. College of Arts & Science, Quepem and Yuva Khelgade, Mapusa will present their street plays before the audience. The organizers have requested all the prize winners to attend the function along with their artists and members. The programme is open to all.