Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today inducted former Congress leaders Vishwajit Rane and Mauvin Godinho- into his cabinet, taking the tally of ministers to eleven.

Rane, who had quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP last week, and BJP MLA Godinho, who represents Dabolim assembly constituency, were given oath of secrecy by Governor Mridula Sinha in a function held at Raj Bhavan.