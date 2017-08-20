Former Congress leader Akbar Mulla today joined Goa Forward party in the presence of GFP President and Minister for Agriculture Vijay Sardessai, Housing Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar, WRD Minister Vinod Palyekar and Atanasio Monserrate. Mulla charged the Congress party of using minorities as a vote bank while appealing the Muslims of Goa to support BJP candidates in Panaji and Valpoi.

Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardessai said that Goa is witnessing political climate change for better future. More and more people are willing to unit with the movement of Goem Goenkar Goemkarpon. Indecently, Akbar Mulla is one of the three accused in multi crore GCA scam. However, Vijay rubbished the charges against Mulla and said that his signatures have been forged as per forensic report.