Excise department has geared up to collect data of liquor outlets within 500 mts of highways in Goa.

A core committee will be constituted to oversee the data collection on the basic of which decision will be taken about removing the liquor outlets falling within 500 mts of the state and national highways.

A high level meeting has been called by the department tomorrow in this regards informed Menino D’Sousa, commissioner of excise.

In Mid-December the Supreme Court had issued an order stating that Liquor shops within 500 meters away from state and national highways should be closed down before 1 April.

The judges had also ordered that liquor banners and ads be removed from these spots. The orders are to be implemented by the Chief Secretary and police chiefs of states.