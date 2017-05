Seventh day of the public hearing concluded with speakers pointing out that the expansion activities were done by MPT illegally without having proper permissions for doing so. The doubling of the railway tracks, completion of National Highway and over bridge connecting MPT are all part of expansion plan which have been concealed in the EIA report, speakers said. The eight day on Friday will start with the continuation of the public hearing on redevelopment of berth 8 and 9 and barge berth.