Extra water pumps will be installed by Water Resource Department(WRD) to remove water from mining pits to ensure that people in the mining areas are not deprived of water for consumption and irrigation informed Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant.

WRD Minister held a meeting of the mining company owners along with Chief Secretary of the state to sort out the matter of pumping water from the mining pits today.

“Extra pumps of WRD will be installed to remove water from pits. Harvalem water fall will also flow,” said the Sakhali MLA.

The perennial waterfall at Harvalem near Sakhali had gone dry after some mining companies stopped pumping water from the mining pits post the mining ban despite directions from the mines department.