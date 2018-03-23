Panaji Market area will be given a facelift with revamping of the fish market and surrounding area with proper platforms, tiling, antiflooding and hygiene maintenance measures. The related work is expected to start by March 27. Babush Monserrate and newly elected Panaji Mayor Vithal Chopdekar announced this after visiting Panaji market. “Currently the market is in a mess and as a result flooding takes place in market,” Babush said.

He also announced that Anti flooding measures will be adopted before the onset of monsoons. “Also slaughtering area, fish cutting area will be made hygienic. In addition workers involved in cutting will be given Aprons and a complain box will be fixed in the market.”