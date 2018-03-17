The Airport Authority of India at Dabolim airport inducted new toilet units at Dabolim airport. The Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godhino who chaired the airport advisory committee meet said that, the AAI along with central and state government is trying to improve upon the passenger experience at the airport. “Three new aerobridges will be coming up, investment of about 250 crore will be done, so more facilities will come up. This shows that even though Mopa is coming up, Dabolim is here to stay,” he added.