Factory worker died in accident at alloy factory
By Team Digital Goa - May 8, 2017, 11 :58 am
Worker of an alloy factory at Kundai Rajesh Gupta expired in GMC of severe injuries he received after falling from height at work place. Incident occurred this evening.