All 446 fair price shops in Goa will be installed with the electronic point of sale machines (e-PoS) before March 31, 2018, the end of the current financial year.

The government has already installed 42 out of these 446 fair price shops with the e-PoS, on pilot basis.

“The e-PoS will be rented out to these fair price shops by the government at the cost of 10 paise per kg of the commodity/ food grain sold by them,” said Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Govind Gaude.