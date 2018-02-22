Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 (2016) actress Meghna Naidu took to Facebook warning Goa residents against fake tenants, a couple who looted her property in Candolim, Goa.

The caretaker of Naidu’s apartment had rented it out to a man and woman, who claimed to be a couple from New Zealand. They didn’t pay the rent and looted the house, stealing valuables, clothes etc. all of which were kept in the bed storage.

“So my care taker in goa home rented my apartment to these 2 people who posed as a couple. They told her that they work in New Zealand and that they are from Mumbai. They gave their Aadhar card and driving license as ID which turned out to be FAKE after investigating it,” states Naidus FB post.

“My request to everyone is to please forward this post to all the friends and family who live in GOA or around GOA so they are aware of what has happened to me,” the actress adds.