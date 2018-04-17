It’s Goa’s first family marathon – Famathon 2018. Famathon aims at bringing all the members of the family on one platform on this day, APRIL 22 2018. A family which is physically healthy and mentally strong will be emotionally fit. Keeping the theme in focus and dedicating the year 2018 to family and building exemplary families in the State of Goa, DARSH DANCE AND FITNESS ACADEMY AND JCI VERNA TATTVA TOGETHER will bring families together in a joyful celebration.

Family is a place that offers comfort zone, where one seeks refuge and is at ease. It is a place where one feels at home and wanted. It is a place where joys and sorrows are shared with equal passion and compassion. It’s a place where values get seeded and nurtured in the formative years, only to get deep rooted and stronger day by day or as years go by. It is to imbibe this value of the family in the minds of today’s GenNext that has seen only nuclear families around.

Living in nuclear families is a common trend in today’s split world and it’s really sad to see that members of even nuclear families are breaking apart and drifting away from each other. What can bring them together? Marathons are seen to help in having energised families, and so the two concepts have been linked together to make Famathon 2018 – a family day out. Participated by families, VASCO Famathon 2018 will have 1 km, 3 km and 5 km running formats on TILAK MAIDAAN GROUND The reporting time is 6 am and the event will conclude by 10 am. The participants will join in the warm up zumba session before the event. Also after they complete their run there will be a cooling zumba session. The 5-km run will start from TILAK MAIDAAN to SADA ROAD DATTARAJ CAR WASHING CENTRE AND BACK. 3kms is IOC CIRCLE AND BACK 1KM IS THE HQ HOTEL AND BACK. The participants will be served refreshments and Snacks

Famathon will have loads of fun and surprises, selfie studios for kids and lots of prizes. Finishers of Famathon 2018 for 1 km, 3 kms and 5 kms run will be felicitated with a medal certificate and a hamper. Apart from E-registrations, the interested participants can also visit registeration office at Darsh Dance and fitness studio for filling forms. or link themselves on our FB PAGE goafamathon. For details or registrations one can call: 88888855392 / 9762331636 / 8329795448