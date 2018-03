Family of Suryakant Dessai who was murdered at Xelvon , Curchorem by his own cousin and aunt over property feud today took possession of his body for final rites. The family had refused to take custody of the body of the deceased demanding immediate arrest of the prime accused Hemant Desai. Hemant was arrested by the police yesterday from jungles at Keri, Dodamarg. He has been remanded to 5 days police custody