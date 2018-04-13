Priest-turned-social activist and environmentalist Father Bismark’s death was not by drowning but by strangulation alleged his brother today after making public the reports of the panel of doctor which stated that the body is unfit for further autopsy.

The partially decomposed body of Fr Bismark Dias was discovered in the waters off Mandovi River in November 2015. A portion of his body, eaten by fish, was found entangled in mangroves by the local residents of St Estevam.

“Evidence of body is lost. Report says body showed sign of mummification with black and white colour moulds infesting the whole surface of the body,” said Bismark’s brother.

He also alleged that the police are hiding many reports like Diatom, viscera etc

“Diatom report was not produced before the panel of doctors. Panel also raised concern with second autopsy been conducted by doctors of the same department,” he added.

The Doctor’s Panel has also suggested radiological examination of the whole body before handing over body to rule out skeleton trauma he informed .

“We demanded CBI inquiry in the matter. We will request HC to give to CBI,” said Dias.

Singer Hema Sardesai who was also present at the media briefing with Bismark’s brother has demanded lie detector test on the two boys who were present with Father Bismark on the day of his death.