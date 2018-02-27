Fatorda police arrest history sheeter in Maharashtrian girl rape case By Digital Goa - February 27, 2018, 2 :38 pm History sheeter Javed Shaikh from Malbhat,Margao was arrested by Fatorda police yesterday night and handed over to Colva police. Javed is wanted in a rape case involving a girl from Maharashtra. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Fatorda police arrest history sheeter in Maharashtrian girl rape case Digital Goa - February 27, 2018, 2 :38 pm Two Kiosks and packed good of two masala vendors gutted in fire at Mapusa Digital Goa - February 27, 2018, 12 :12 pm 5000 posts reserved for SC, ST & other backward classes yet to be filled Digital Goa - February 26, 2018, 10 :44 pm Bribery Remarks: Complaint Case, Not Fir, Filed Against Kejriwal Digital Goa - February 26, 2018, 10 :36 pm