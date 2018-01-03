A Navy fighter jet crash at the Dabolim airport today forced an unprecedented delay of more than one hour in the Indian Super League football clash between ATK and FC Goa on Wednesday.

“The FC Goa team finally took off from the Dabolim airport at 6.30pm. The travel time is about two hours and they would head straight to the Saltlake Stadium. Hopefully the match will kick off by 9.45pm,” a ISL official said.

The match was originally slated for December 31 but the organisers had to postpone the match as police refused to make the security arrangements on the New Year’s eve.