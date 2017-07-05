FC Goa has signed Goalkeeper Laxmikanth Kattimani and winger Mandar Rao Dessai on 3- year-deals which will keep the players on the Konkan coast till the end of 2019-20 season. The club will now enter the domestic draft having retained the maximum quota of retentions allowed as per the regulations of the league organizers.Kattimani signs with the club having plied his trade for Mumbai FC in the concluded I-League season. The shot-stopper has made 25 appearances with the club over the past three seasons of the ISL. Since becoming first choice in the second season, no goalkeeper has managed to tally more than Kattimani’s 84 saves. Mandar renewed terms with the club having spent the last I-League season on loan at Bengaluru FC. The flying winger previously had a small stint at Villareal prior to the start of the 3rd season of the ISL.