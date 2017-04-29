The Officials of the Food and Drugs Administration today conducted surprise surveillance drive during the early hours of the day today, 28th April 2017 at the Mapusa Municipal market as well as Mapusa Market yard to detect for availability of artificially ripened fruits and the Officials detected that one Mapusa based fruit wholesaler Jayaram Laximan Naik was found conducting artificial ripening of bananas in the yard using ‘ethepon’ chemical liquid ( a plant growth regulator agent)and the entire 350 kgs of the banana consignment was confiscated by the FDA Officials. Later the said consignment was destroyed at the Municipal disposal site at Mapusa