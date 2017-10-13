In a special drive ahead of Diwali, Food & Drug Administration(FDA) department raided a house in Vasco and seized adulterated food items worth Rs 1.5 lakh from premises operating without proper licenses and under unhygienic conditions. The premises belong to one Jetharam Batti. 11 bags of mava which were procured to prepare barfi were confiscated along with other eatables which were later destroyed. The officers also raided Mevad ice cream premise selling ice cream kulfi in Vasco .

“These products are made in most unhygienic conditions and we will not allow them to continue,” Said FDA officer Rajiv Korde.