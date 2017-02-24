The Officials of the Food & Drugs Administration, today, 24th Feb 2017 confiscated consignments of 400 kgs containing chips, samosa, tomato sticks, sezwaan sticks, soya papdi, etc valued at Rs 1,09, 710/- from the Paulo Travel Bus Parking area near Panaji KTC Bus stand, near the Mandovi bridge, Panaji and upon preliminary spot analysis being carried out at the said site, the said food articles did shows presence of non-permitted colour being used in these food articles and also not carrying the necessary labeling particulars / declarations nor any label affixed on such food articles

The entire consignment was found to be manufactured by one M/s Natural Food Products, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and was sent to Goa via the Paulo bus service, meant for usage during the ensuing Goa Carnival Festival, commencing from tomorrow ; the consignment was booked by one Mr Amit Mishra from Margao – Goa for usage during the carnival festival in Goa

The entire consignment was confiscated and destroyed and a case has been booked against the Margoa based food vendor as well as the Aurangabad based food vendors under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules / Regulation 2011