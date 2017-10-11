FDA confiscates Rs 2 lakh worth Mava from house at Colvale By Digital Goa - October 11, 2017, 8 :06 pm Food and Drug Administration(FDA) authorities today raided a house at Colvale and seized adulterated mava stored in unrefrigerated condition worth Rs 2 lakh. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS My political future and career lies with Parrikar’s leadership –Rane Digital Goa - October 11, 2017, 8 :19 pm FDA confiscates Rs 2 lakh worth Mava from house at Colvale Digital Goa - October 11, 2017, 8 :06 pm Karnataka government to help displaced Kannadigas in Goa Digital Goa - October 11, 2017, 1 :31 pm Capacity of solid waste management plant at Saligao will be increased to 200 ton... Digital Goa - October 10, 2017, 9 :54 pm