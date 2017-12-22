FDA officials today used the Mobile testing lab at the Mapusa Municipal market and detected 14 kg substandard eatables. The eatable were later destroyed.

Directorate of Food and drugs administration has started its surveillance activates by operationalising the newly acquired Mobile Food Testing Laboratory- the Food Safety on wheels. FDA officials drew samples of Food articles for on the spot analysis and also created awareness program at Mapusa Municipal Market today. On the 11 samples drawn 1 sample of Papdi was found to be substandard and was confiscated and later destroyed.