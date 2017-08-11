FDA inspected 7 restaurants in Margao and directed to close down 4 of them. The 4 restaurants included collectors Canteen, the Navtara restaurant near KTC bus stand, Cafe Tato near collectors building and Bombay Spice or Penguin near Margao municipality. FDA has directed all the restaurants to take immediate corrective steps . The FDA team also raided a sweet mart in Canacona and confiscated and destroyed food items worth over Rs 25,000 for reasons such as wrong labeling, storing perishable stock without following prescribed norms, expired items etc.