The Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has made it mandatory for the restaurants in the state to serve only filtered water to the customers. FDA in a circular has asked all the restaurants to fit RO filters in their premises within 30 days or face action.”It is made compulsory for the restaurants to have RO filter. Only filtered water should be provided to the customers,” health minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters today. He said that the team of FDA officials will be inspecting the restaurants, and those who fail to install the filter will have to face action.