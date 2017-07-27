Food & Drug Administration(FDA) Department today raided a stall at an exhibition at Margao and freezed the stall for selling seeds claiming that they have medicinal properties. The action was taken by FDA under Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.
Legal Metrology department also seized fake currency counting machines from some of the stalls at the same exhibition.
