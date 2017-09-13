In a joint exercise of Fisheries Department and FDA 10 samples of fish – 2 from Panaji market and 8 from SGPDA Market, Margao were subjected for analysis at FDA Bambolim laboratory for presence of formalin chemicals, any added colour and organaleptic tests.
FDA found all the 10 samples to be of satisfactory quality.
