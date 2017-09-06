FDA held a special drive at Mapusa and Margao today against hotels and food vendors operating under unhygienic conditions. One hotel named Aflatoon near Cine Alankar was found operating under unhygienic conditions and without FSSAI license. The hotel was operating despite a closure notice issued earlier. FDA also closed down 3 temporary stalls at Mapusa bus stand for operating outside kiosks under unhygienic conditions without FSSAI registratio . The temporary units were closed and cleared with help from municipality. While in Margao one restaurants and one fast food joint was shut down on account of bad sanitary conditions