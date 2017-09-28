FDA orders closing down of 9 food establishments at Raia By Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 5 :00 pm FDA today inspected the food establishments at Raia , Salcete and ordered to close 9 of them for not being in possession of valid safety licenses. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Courier boy died in freak accident at Chimbel Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 8 :24 pm GEDC invites applications for interest-free education loans from Goan students Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 8 :16 pm Murder accused arrested by Margao Police Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 8 :04 pm Seven arrested and two rescued in a prostitution raid at Calangute Digital Goa - September 28, 2017, 7 :56 pm