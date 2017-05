Food Safety Officers of Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration(FDA) conducted surprised inspections at the premises of Fruit Vendors at Margao and confiscated around 1.5 tons of Artificially ripened Alphonso Mangoes worth Rs thirty two thousand from the godown of one Habib Narangi. The mangoes were found ripened artificially using Ethopon, a plant growth regulator. Later, the said seized stock was destroyed at Sonsodo Garbage Plant.