The next month’s Feast of St Francis Xavier, known as the most reverred festival of Goa, and Novenas may be eco-friendly this year as the Goa Church is mulling over a ban on the usage of plastic or bio-degradable material. “To begin with, we will avoid using flex and decoration made up of thermacol to deck up the stage set up for the mass. This is a hard decision and we have been already been talking about it,” said Fr Patricio Fernandes, Rector of Basilica of Bom Jesus where the relics of st Xavier are preserved. He said the decision to ban plastic or bio-degradable items is in sync with the call given by Pop Francis.