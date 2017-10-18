The Feast of St Francis Xavier would be held on December 4 this year as against the annual date of December 3.Fr Alfred Vaz, priest who was convenor for deccenial exposition of relics of St Francis Xavier in the year 2012, told reporters that December 3 falls on a Sunday and that is the day which is dedicated only to the services of Lord Jesus in the Advent period.

“We have an option to observe the feast either a day in advance or a day later if it comes on Sunday. That is why it is decided that the feast would be held on December 4,” Vaz said.