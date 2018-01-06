The feast of Epiphany, also known as the Three Kings Feast, was celebrated today at Cansaulim with great reverence and devotion.

The feast of Epiphany which commemorates the self manifestation of Jesus, is celebrated at the chapel of Nossa Senhora dos Remedios at Cuelim Cansaulim on January 6 every year. Three young boys from the villages of Cansaulim, Arossim and Cuelim were selected to enact the Three Kings, also known as the Magi or the Wise Men from the East, who followed the guiding star to worship the Child Jesus over 2000 years ago.