Fed up of garbage on Goa’s beaches? Well, very soon you will be able to Whatsapp photos of the filth to the Tourism Department and expect a prompt sweep up.“The initiative will be rolled out soon.The general public can inform via Whatsapp locations where waste is strewn or piled up and the designated contractor will take corrective measures within 24 hours and report to the Department of Tourism on the same,” a Department official said.“The Whatsapp number will be announced shortly, which the general public can use to connect with the arrangement made by the department for cleaning of beaches in the state,” the official added.