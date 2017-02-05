Official Final Turnout percentage was slated at 82.23% in the final figures released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer today.

South Goa recorded a voting percentage of 79.24% with 474697 voters, while in North Goa, the polling percentage was 82.92% with 423741 exercising their franchise.

Interesting the polling percentage in both the districts was dominated by women voters.

In South Female voter percentage was 82.88 % while Male percentage was 75.50%. In North Goa there were 84.58% female voters and 81.19% male voters.