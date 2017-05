Only few mining leaseholders deposited Bank guarantee as sought by Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) as a pre-condition for availing consent to operate. Majority leaseholders asked for more time from GSPCB. The board had directed iron ore mining leases that had applied for Consent to Operate, to submit a bank guarantee assuring ‘No Pollution’ by May 19, failing which permission for operating the leases would not be granted.