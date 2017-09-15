FIFA U-17 WC Trophy unveiled in Goa By Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 9 :44 pm The FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy arrived at the land of beaches today after mesmerising Mumbai last week. The trophy was unveiled at the Nehru Stadium at Fatorda by Goa Sports Minister Manohar Azgaonkar. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Man booked for sexually abusing minor girl Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 10 :05 pm Goa Forward objects to Cipla publishing job advt in Karnataka Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 9 :58 pm FIFA U-17 WC Trophy unveiled in Goa Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 9 :44 pm Mormugao taluka bar owners wants all bar lincences to be renewed Digital Goa - September 15, 2017, 8 :38 pm